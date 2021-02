Bucs Meet Up Against Chiefs tin the Big Game This Weekend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for the big game this Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes will be colliding against Veteran Tom Brady.

The Bucs are the first team in NFL history to play on their home turf against the 2020 NFL champions.

The match up between Mahomes and Brady will be this Sunday February 7th.

Kick off is at 5:30 PM.