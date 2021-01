RGV Vipers to Tipoff the 2020-21 Season Versus Raptors 905

The 2020 – 2021 season tips off in exactly two weeks at a neutral site.

The Vipers will open the season with back to back games against the Raptors 905 on Wednesday, February 10.

The next day, the Vipers will face off the Agua Caliente Clippers.

The vipers will end their 15-game season on March 5 against Santa Cruz.

The valley team will be playing in a neutral site in Orlando, Florida.

All games except two will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.

The Vipers will tip off the training camp this Sunday.