McAllen Teen Writes Letter to Gov. Greg Abbott To Help With Mother’s Covid Treatment

Erika Calderon is a single mother: Emilian is her only child. He tells Fox News he is going to do whatever it takes to get his mother the help she needs. Emilian even wrote a letter to Governor Abbott. On Tuesday night, the 14-year-old started a Gofundme page with a goal of collecting 20,000 dollars . As of this evening, Emilian surpassed that amount.