The Women’s UTRGV basketball team is returning to the court Wednesday afternoon after sitting out for over a week due to COVID-19.
The Vaqueros have only played two games in the month of January after at least six games got cancelled due to coronavirus.
The Vaqueros will be at home tomorrow against Tarleton State who has a seven loss streak.
UTRGV Women’s Basketball Returns to Action at Home Wednesday Afternoon
The Women’s UTRGV basketball team is returning to the court Wednesday afternoon after sitting out for over a week due to COVID-19.