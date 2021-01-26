Patrick Mahomes to Face Tom Brady and the Bucs in the NFL’S Big Game

Patrick Mahomes will be facing off against veteran Tom Brady.

Sunday, Tom Brady advanced to his tenth big game after the Buccaneers beat Green Bay.

The Bucs are making history as they will play in their own stadium after eliminating the number one seed.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes were the back to back conference champions after beating the Bills.

The match up between Mahomes and Brady will be February 7.