For the second time this season, the UTRGV Vaqueros are reporting at least one member related to the men’s basketball team has tested positive for coronavirus.
The team reports they are currently undergoing contact tracing in order to prevent further cases. In order to comply with team protocols, the Vaqueros will stop all competitions for the next seven days.
UTRGV Men's Basketball Pauses All Activities For a Week Due to Covid-19
