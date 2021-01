Biden’s COVID-19 plan aims at vaccinating 100 million Americans within 100 days

During Biden’s first day in office , he signed 10 executive orders focused on COVID-19. The new administration’s goal is to administer 100 million vaccine in 100 days . In a press conference, Congressman Henry Cuellar says the vaccines are brought down from state health officials. Local city leaders do not know when or how many will be delivered.