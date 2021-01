The United Soccer League Announced Start Date For the 2021 Championship Season

The USL is preparing for the return of a new year.

Today the league announced the RGV FC Toros among other teams would have a flexible start date of May 1.

Teams from both conferences would then be divided among four divisions and in all teams would play 32 regular-season games.

This games are set to be spread throughout the course of 27 weeks.

The regular

season is scheduled to end in October in order for playoffs to kick off in November.