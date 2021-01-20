The recently formed semi-professional EBA team. The Valley Horned Frogs first hit the court last Spring.
Today the team took to social media announcing ownership had “decided to move in a different direction” and promoted Jose Luis Garza to head coach.
The previous head coach, Ashleigh Lopez, had made history being the first female head coach of the league.
Valley Horned Frogs Announce Jose Luis Garza as New Head Coach
