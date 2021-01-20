Valley Horned Frogs Announce Jose Luis Garza as New Head Coach

The recently formed semi-professional EBA team. The Valley Horned Frogs first hit the court last Spring.

Today the team took to social media announcing ownership had “decided to move in a different direction” and promoted Jose Luis Garza to head coach.

The previous head coach, Ashleigh Lopez, had made history being the first female head coach of the league.