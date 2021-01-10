President Trump Visiting the RGV on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley one week after Customs and Border Protection officials celebrated the construction of 450th mile of the border wall. Air Force One is expected to land at Valley International Airport in Harlingen Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second presidential visit to the Rio Grande Valley during President Trump’s term. The Commander-in-Chief visited McAllen in January of 2019 during a government shutdown to secure border wall funding.

His latest visit comes on the heels of a violent week on Capitol Hill when protester breached the building during Congress’s Electoral College Vote on Wednesday.