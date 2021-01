RGV Vipers Confirm Participation In 2020-2021 Bubble Format Season

The RGV Vipers are preparing for their return to the basketball court after announcing their return for the 2020-2021 season.

The bad news for RGV fans is there will be no games at the Bert Ogden Arena due to the tournament taking place in a bubble format neutral site in Florida. After making adjustments due to the pandemic, 18 teams in total will be participating in a shortened season. In all, only the top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff run.