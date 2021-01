UTRGV Women’s Basketball Pauses Activities After COVID-19 Positive Result

The UTRGV Athletic Department announced today that at least one tier-one personnel on the women’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19. This has forced the team to initiate contact tracing causing all activities to be paused for seven days. The match against Saint Mary’s, which was set for Saturday has now been cancelled. After completing the seven days of quarantine, the Vaqueros will be able to resume activities leaving them only three days before WAC games.