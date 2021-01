Women’s UTRGV Match Against Incarnate Word Cancelled After Covid-19 Positive Among Rival Team

The Women’s UTRGV match scheduled for Saturday against Incarnate Word at the UTRGV Field House has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Incarnate Word informed that at least one “tier one” personnel had tested positive to coronavirus.

The Vaqueros are now working towards replacing the game on the schedule. This is the second game this season the Women’s UTRGV team has had to cancel a match due to COVID-19. Both times were from cases reported from the rival team.