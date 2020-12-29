RGV Law Enforcement Agencies Collaborate to Stop Human Smuggling Attempts

Several Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agencies working together stopped six human smuggling attempts, apprehending 64 subjects in these events alone and all occurring in less than 48 hours during the Christmas holidays.

On December 23, Border Patrol agents stopped four human smuggling attempts stemming from a stash house investigation, and three checkpoint interdictions resulting in the apprehension of 18 subjects.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the Texas Department of Public Safety requested Border Patrol assistance after they encountered a suspected human smuggling event. Agents discovered seven subjects illegally present in the United States.

On Christmas Day, the Roma Police Department requested assistance from the Rio Grande City station at an apartment complex in Roma, Texas, after they encountered illegal aliens in the residence. Agents apprehended 39 individuals within the apartment complex.

Border Patrol took custody of all subjects and processed them accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.