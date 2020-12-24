Alton Police Search For Missing Man

The Alton Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing person.
Authorities say Ronnie Torres, 50, was last seen around the 2600 block of East Garfield Ave. Witnesses say a black/dark in color truck may have picked him up from the area. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean pants and red tennis shoes.
Mr. Torres suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and is diabetic.
If you have any information on Torres’s whereabouts you can contact the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700.