More Than 40 Students Will Volunteer to Distribute the Next Set of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Krause says they will be receiving shipments from both Pfizer and Moderna every week to continue vaccinating the different essential workers listed in the vaccination plan. Dr. Krause added that there is no cost for the vaccine itself but that there is a cost to transport it to the Rio Grande Valley. Clarissa Chavez, who is one of the students that signed up to become a volunteer , says she had COVID-19 a few months ago and knows what it feels like to deal with the sickness. Her personal experience with the virus inspired her to sign up and help others.