La Joya ISD Officials Request Educators Are Prioritized For COVID-19 Vaccine

Another school district in the RGV is requesting that educators and staff be included in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine doses This Monday, La Joya ISD held a special meeting and approved a resolution requesting Governor Abbott include school personnel to be defined as frontline workers and receive the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mission CISD passed a similar resolution last week. At this time, the Governor’s Office has not made an official comment on these requests.