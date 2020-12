UIL Suspends Emmanuel Duron From Competing in Sports, EHS And Coach Leija Under Probation

Edinburg High School football player, Emmanuel Duron drew national attention when this video of him attacking a referee became viral. Today the UIL unanimously voted to suspend him from all sports competitions and UIL activities for the remainder of the school year. This is also his senior year. During the board meeting, it was revealed this is not the first time Duron is involved in a violent matter against a referee.