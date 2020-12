UIL Considering Penalties For Edinburg High, Football Coach and Player Who Attacked Ref

All eyes are on Edinburg High as the UIL State Executive Committee has scheduled a hearing next week where they will discuss possible penalties against Emmanuel Duron, the student athlete who assaulted a referee during a December 3rd match. Coach JJ Leija is also under fire as the league is considering penalties against him and Edinburg High. The scheduled hearing is set for Monday morning. Duron is also facing assault charges.