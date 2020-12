Permits For Special Events at SPI Have Been Suspended Until Mid-April

Special event permits will not be available for business owners until April 15th in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. However, the announcement has raised some eyebrows among business owners whose sales depend strongly on the months of March and early April: Clayton’s being one of them. Their owner says this has been the toughest situation him and his staff have faced since they opened for business.