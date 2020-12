Crews Rescue Young Boy After Falling into a Well in Starr County

Update: McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria confirms rescue crews the four-year-old boy from the well at around 10:30 PM.

Starr County– At around 4:40 PM Tuesday afternoon, authorities responded to call regarding a four-year-old boy falling into a well on private property off FM 649 in Starr County. Authorities say the child is communicating with first responders. A helicopter has arrived on scene to assist with the rescue efforts. Check back for more information as it becomes available.