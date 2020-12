RGV Nurses Guard Honors The Lives of Nurses Who Passed Due to COVID-19

According to the International Council of Nurses, 10% of the patients that have caught COVID-19 belong to the healthcare community. Their report shows that close to 1,500 nurses in 44 countries have died from the infection. The RGV Nurse Honor Guard is composed of a group of healthcare providers and started in 2019. They dedicate their time to honor fallen nurses. Organizers say it has been a busy year due to the pandemic.