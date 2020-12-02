McAllen Memorial Football Seeding Game Called Off Against Weslaco East as COVID-19 Cases Surge

After an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley and as a way to minimize exposure of student athletes, the McAllen Memorial and Weslaco East football teams agreed to call off Saturday’s match and share the district title and be 16-5A division one district co-champs.

Coaches from both ends agreed to a coin flip to determine the higher seed. The Weslaco East Wildcats will advance in first place and the Memorial Mustangs in second place.

The match between these two teams scheduled for Saturday will not be played.