UTRGV Set To Return To The Field House Tomorrow Against UTSA With No Fans

After falling short against The Texas Longhorns in their season opener, the Vaqueros are ready to return to the field house to host UTSA in their first home game of the season. The Vaqueros fell 91 to 55 against Texas, ranked 19. but are hoping to look past that by taking advantage of every opportunity on the court against the Roadrunners.