Laredo ISD Cancels Remainder of Football Season Due to COVID-19

Laredo ISD is calling it quits for the remainder of the football season. The district announced the news earlier today citing the reason to be out of an abundance of caution. The early exit for Laredo this year affected the remaining two games of the season for each high school including Martin and Nixon high. The district had cancelled Cigarroa’s remaining games since last Friday.

Students had been required to undergo COVID-19 testing every two weeks. According to the press release, the early exit comes after reviewing community trends involving coronavirus.