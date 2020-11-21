Battle Between Canelo Álvarez and Callum Smith Set to Take Place in San Antonio’s Alamodome

San Antonio is preparing to host Canelo Alvarez versus British middleweight champion Callum Smith. The official announcement was made today making the Alamodome the official venue of the match. A limited amount of fans will be able to attend the event. This will be the second boxing match that allows fans at the Alamodome. Back in October, Leo Santacruz and Gervonta Davis went on the ring with at least 9 thousand fans in attendance. Tickets for Canelo vs. Smith on December 19 will go on sale next week.