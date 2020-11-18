The incident was reported on Sunday before sunset. Texas Parks and Wildlife, with the assistance of the Mercedes Fire Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search.
The victim’s mother tells us she was notified about the tragic event yesterday evening and is heartbroken with the outcome.
Crews Recover The Body of Fisherman Who Drowned In A Canal Sunday Evening
The incident was reported on Sunday before sunset. Texas Parks and Wildlife, with the assistance of the Mercedes Fire Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search.