Pittsburgh Steelers Report One COVID-19 Case After Playing The Dallas Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Vance McDonald on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list after confirming one player has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a statement, the player has began quarantine as the league continues contact tracing.

The positive test comes less than 24 hours after the Steelers faced the Dallas Cowboys. McDonald was on the field for 24 plays of the night. The tight end recorded one catch for two yards. The Cowboys are currently on “bye week” and will not practice on Wednesday. The Cowboys will be having virtual-only meeting as a precaution .