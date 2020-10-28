Win a home security system with Fox

“KEEPING YOUR WORLD SAFE” FOX PROMOTION
OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED, SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY.
- SPONSORS: Entravision Communications Corporation (“Entravision”), owner and operator of television KFXV- TV FOX, located at 801 N. Jackson Road, McAllen, Texas 78501 (collectively, the “Stations”). The administrator of the Sweepstakes is Entravision.
- DATES OF THE SWEEPSTAKES: The “KEEPING YOUR WORLD SAFE” (the “Sweepstakes”) takes place October 5, 2020 through October 28, 2020.
- ACCEPTANCE OF OFFICIAL RULES: By entering, you agree to be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (these “Official Rules”). Written copies of these Official Rules are available by mail upon written request to 801 N. Jackson Road, McAllen, Texas 78501, Attention: Promotions Director with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope.
- HOW TO ENTER: You can enter the Sweepstakes in either of the following two ways: (1) Use your mobile phone to text the word “WIN” to shortcode 73786. Each text entry counts as one (1) entry into the Contest. You may enter once per day for the duration of the Contest. Text message and data rates may apply. Participants are solely responsible for any such wireless charges. Entries may not be available from all handsets or service providers. Your entry is deemed submitted upon receipt of your confirmation message. Entries will be disqualified if they contain any inappropriate material or language, including profanity. The Sponsor’s text messaging provider’s computer is the official time keeping device for this entry method. Proof of text message does not constitute proof of delivery or entry. Any attempt to submit more than the maximum number of entries using multiple/different mobile phone numbers, identities or any other methods may void that participant’s entry. Entries generated by a robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. By submitting your name via text message you give permission to the Station to announce your name on air. You may receive up to (five) 5 messages per week sent from an automated system. If you need help, text HELP to 73786, if you want to opt out, text STOP to 73786. For privacy policy and terms & conditions visit: www.entravision.com/mobile-tc.
(2) Register online at foxsouthtexas.com under the contest tab, fill in the official entry form with your name, age, city, email address and phone number. The Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, incomprehensible, misdirected, or mutilated entry forms, which such entry forms shall be disqualified. Entries will be disqualified if they contain any inappropriate material or language, including profanity. There is a limit of one entry per person per day. By submitting your entry, you authorize the Stations to name your name and/or the winner’s name on air during the newscasts.
- PRIZES: One (1) winner will receive one (1) Doorbell video camera, (1) HD SimpliCam Security Camera, (1) Base Station, (1) Wireless Keypad, (1) Key Fob, (1) Entry Sensor, (1) Motion Sensor, (1) 105db Siren, and (1) Smoke Detector (the “Grand Prize”). The estimated retail value of the Grand Prize is $510 (Five Hundred and Forty – Three Dollars). A list of prize winners is available by mail upon written request to 801 N. Jackson Rd., McAllen, Texas 78501, Attention: Promotions Director with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope.
- HOW PRIZES ARE AWARDED: One (1) winner will be selected from all official entries received through a random drawing that will take place at the Stations on or about Thursday October 29, 2020. The winner will be announced on or about October 29, 2020 on the Station’s newscasts. The name of the winner also might be published on the social media platforms owned and/or operated by the Stations. There will be a total of one (1) winner throughout the Sweepstakes. The winner will be notified via telephone by a representative of the Stations on or about October 29, 2020 to determine date and time of delivery of the Grand Prize to winner’s home. If the Administrator cannot verify if a winner is eligible, or if a winner is otherwise unable to accept his Prize, such Prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner. Decisions by the Administrator are final. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Participants must provide legal proof of eligibility at time of pick up. (Eligibility requirements are set forth below).
- ELIGIBILITY: All participants must be at least eighteen (18) years of age with a valid social security number at the time of entry. Employees and members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouse) and household of such employees of the Sponsors and their affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, distribution, advertising and promotion agencies, or any other companies engaged in the development, production of distribution of Sweepstakes materials are not eligible.
- CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION: By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by the decisions of the Administrator. Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified. Unsportsmanlike, illegal, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited. The Sponsors will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Sweepstakes and the Sponsors’ decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Sweepstakes is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Sponsors, the Sponsors reserve the right to suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, or to make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Sponsors deems appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Administrator and are final. The Sponsors may waive any of these rules in their sole discretion. The Sponsors’ failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Any and all improprieties should be reported immediately to Monica Quintanilla, Promotions Director for the Station at 956-687-4848. The Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who violates these rules or applicable law, tampers with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, engages in any conduct detrimental to Sponsors, the Sweepstakes or any other entrant (in each case as determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion), or acts in violation of these Official Rules, to lock out any individual whose eligibility is in question, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes at any time. The Sponsors disclaim any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Sweepstakes. WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK FROM ANY SUCH PERSON DAMAGES AND ANY OTHER REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE SPONSORS TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
- 10. RELEASE: Unless prohibited by law, acceptance of any prize offered constitutes permission to use the name, voice, and/or likeness (photo, videotape or film) and basic personal information of participants in any medium selected by the Sponsors for purposes of advertising and promotion without further compensation to the participants. Unless prohibited by law, each participant hereby releases the Sponsors and their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to person, including death, and property, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize, participation in the Sweepstakes and any participation in any activity relating to the Sweepstakes. In order to participate in the Sweepstakes contest, Participants must sign an official affidavit of eligibility and release provided by the Sponsors. Sponsors are not responsible for printing or distribution errors and may rescind or revoke this Sweepstakes based upon any such error without liability at their sole discretion. All federal, state, and local laws apply. As a condition of entering, entrants agree (and agree to confirm in writing): (a) to release Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, retailers, sales representatives, distributors and each of their officers, directors, employees and agents (“Promotional Parties”), from any and all liability, loss or damage incurred with respect to the awarding, receipt, possession, and/or use or misuse of any prize, (b) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (d) any and all claims, judgments, and award shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs.
- LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: IN NO EVENT WILL THE SPONSORS, THEIR PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES, RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.
- DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES: THE SWEEPSTAKES AND THE PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.
- TAXES: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Sponsors, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the Official Rules. Each winner must provide valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Prizes are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize, unless specifically permitted under these Official Rules. Any person winning over $600 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.
14. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION: This promotion is governed by U.S. law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Texas, U.S.A., without giving effect to the conflict of laws rules thereof shall take place in the State of Texas, in the City of McAllen, County of Hidalgo.