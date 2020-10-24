Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The D.E.A’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 24 and several locations will be available for you to drop off your unwanted or expired prescription medication, no questions asked.

You can drop off your unused prescription drugs at any of the following collection sites from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Sunrise Mall parking lot

2370 N. Expressway

Brownsville, TX

1900 S. Cage Blvd.

Pharr, TX

1715 S. Cage Blvd.

Pharr, TX

1601 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

McAllen, TX

1702 S. Closner Blvd.

Edinburg, TX

601 N. Oscar Williams Rd.

San Benito, TX

Visit deatakeback.com to see more locations for prescription drug collection sites near you.