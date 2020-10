Local Artist @Popc_ulture Creates Mural of Melissa Banda Over The Weekend

A mural honoring the memory of a woman who’s time was cut short due to domestic violence appeared over the weekend in Weslaco. Melissa Banda’s life was taken at the hands of her ex-husband back in August.Local artist @popc_ulture is responsible for several murals of law enforcement officers, soldiers and celebrities who have passed away this year. The artwork is located on the side of a local barbershop on North Border Avenue in Weslaco to help family and friends pay tribute to their loved one.