GianCarlo Will Receive Care at Home After Month Long Legal Battle

GianCarlo has been fighting for his life for over a month after being involved in an ATV accident that left him with life threatening injuries. According to his mother, DHR said he was brain dead and they had to let him go. She didn’t agree with the doctors, so she got a restraining order against the hospital to transfer GianCarlo out or let him go home to be cared for there.