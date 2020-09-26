Brandon Figueroa Puts His Super Bantam WBA Title on the Line

Weslaco native Brandon “The Heart Breaker” Figueroa is one step closer to his Super Bantam WBA title defense. The local boxer was face to face against his opponent Damien Vasquez for the last time before they meet once again tomorrow night in the ring. The heartbreaker made weight with 122 pounds while Damien Vasquez came in at 121.5 pounds. Figueroa is putting his title on the line with his second title defense. The match will be broadcasted on Showtime’s Pay Per View.

