Weslaco ISD Set to Begin Fall Sports Next Week

Weslaco ISD announced they are gearing up to kick off their athletics programs next week. The football, volleyball, cross country, swimming, tennis and golf teams will all be participating in fall sports. Weslaco East will begin fall activities next Monday, September 28 while Weslaco High will start in October with other division 6A schools. Schedules and ticket information will be released at a future date.