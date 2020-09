Parents and Student Athletes From La Joya ISD Protest For a Chance to Play Fall Sports

Fall sports for La Joya ISD have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents say to be upset because the district never took into account their opinions while making the decision. Before tonights board meeting, La Joya ISD student athletes from all three high schools protested asking board members to reconsider their decision and let them play sports.

