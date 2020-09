Laredo City Council Debates Reducing The Punishment For Non-Violent Crimes

An example of a non-violent crime is possession of a controlled substance. But aside from a fine, city leaders want to make sure this crime is not committed again.

Councilman George Altgelt argues that the only people who benefit from these crimes are criminal defense attorneys. He says police officers should focus more on hard-crime.

