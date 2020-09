Community Members Gathered on the 31st Anniversary of the Alton Bus Crash

Every year, members of the community gather to remember the 21 students that died in what is considered the worst school bus crash in Texas history.

On September 21,1989, a school bus carrying 81 passengers on board was hit by a truck, causing the bus to fall into a pit full of water .Students were trapped inside as it quickly sank.

Luis Guerrero, an Alton volunteer firefighter, tells Fox News he was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene.

