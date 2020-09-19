Parents have been given the option to continue distance learning instruction for the remainder of the year or send their child back to a classroom setting.
A temperature scanner has been placed at the entrance of every school campus. A Brownsville ISD principal tells Fox News the health and safety of their students, faculty and staff is their main priority.
Brownsville ISD Prepares for In-Person Instruction
Parents have been given the option to continue distance learning instruction for the remainder of the year or send their child back to a classroom setting.