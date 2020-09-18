Woman Charge With First Degree Murder For The Death Of Her Husband

On September 5th, authorities responded to a report of attempted suicide on the 5200 block of South Sugar Road. 31-year-old Christian Chastain was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.His wife,35-year-old Lucinda Diaz, voluntarily provided her account of what led up to Chastain’s death. An autopsy on the victim showed the gunshot wound was not consistent with one that would be self inflicted. Authorities arrested Diaz on Wednesday. She has been charged with first degree murder. Diaz’s bond was set at $500,000.