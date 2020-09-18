Sandbag Distributions Across the Rio Grande Valley

Hidalgo County
Precinct 1:
Sunrise Hill Park-Mile 11 N. and Mile 1 1/2 W., Mercedes, TX
Sept.18- 1 PM to 5 PM
Sept.19- 8 AM to 1 PM
- 6 bags per vehicle
- bring your own shovel
Precinct 4:
M Road Recovery Center- 1124 N. M Road, Edinburg,TX
Sept. 18- 10 AM to 6 PM
- 6 bags per household
- 10 bags per businesses
- provide proof of residency
Cameron County
Sept. 19- 8 AM to 5 PM
Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, TX
Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville TX
Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, TX
Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX
- 6 bags per household
Willacy County
Sept. 18- Distribution starts at 1 PM
Sebastian Location: Sebastian Fire Department. Six (6) per household For more information call Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576
Lasara Location: Lasara Community Center. Six (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576
Precinct No. 2 Location: Precinct No.2 Barn, East of Raymondville on 186. (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576
Precinct No. 3 Location: Precinct No. 3 barn, South Business 77, Lyford, Texas (stock show grounds). Six (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576
City of Lyford: At Lyford City Hall Number: Six(6) per household.
McAllen
Sept. 18- 2 PM to 7:30 PM
Sept.19 & 20- 8 AM to 7:30 PM
The Youth Baseball Park at 29th St.
The STC Jaguar Express Parking lot on 495
The STC Technology Center on South Ware RD and Military
- Six sandbags for each household
- Twelve sandbags per business
- Bring proof of residency
South Padre Island
Sept.18- 4 PM
Sept.19- 8 AM to 4 PM
Public Works Workshop-corner of West Venus and Laguna Boulevard
- 5 bags per resident
- 10 bags per business
- Bring your own shovel
Weslaco
Sept. 19& 20-8 AM to 5 PM
Weslaco City Hall-255 S. Kansas Ave.
San Juan
Sept. 19-9 AM to 3 PM
Mayfield Park-1419 S San Antonio Ave.
Recycling Center-323 W 1st
Mission
Sept. 18 & 19- 8 AM to 8 PM
Mission Events Center-200 N. Shary Road
Lions Park-1500 Kike De La Garza Loop
Edinburg
Sept. 18-9 AM to 6 PM
Sept. 19- 9 AM to 2 PM
Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 N. Doolittle Rd.
Municipal Park 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.