Sandbag Distributions Across the Rio Grande Valley

Hidalgo County

Precinct 1:

Sunrise Hill Park-Mile 11 N. and Mile 1 1/2 W., Mercedes, TX

Sept.18- 1 PM to 5 PM

Sept.19- 8 AM to 1 PM

6 bags per vehicle

bring your own shovel

Precinct 4:

M Road Recovery Center- 1124 N. M Road, Edinburg,TX

Sept. 18- 10 AM to 6 PM

6 bags per household

10 bags per businesses

provide proof of residency

Cameron County

Sept. 19- 8 AM to 5 PM

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, TX

Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville TX

Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, TX

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX

6 bags per household

Willacy County

Sept. 18- Distribution starts at 1 PM

Sebastian Location: Sebastian Fire Department. Six (6) per household For more information call Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576

Lasara Location: Lasara Community Center. Six (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576

Precinct No. 2 Location: Precinct No.2 Barn, East of Raymondville on 186. (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576

Precinct No. 3 Location: Precinct No. 3 barn, South Business 77, Lyford, Texas (stock show grounds). Six (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriff‘s office 956–689–5576

City of Lyford: At Lyford City Hall Number: Six(6) per household.

McAllen

Sept. 18- 2 PM to 7:30 PM

Sept.19 & 20- 8 AM to 7:30 PM

The Youth Baseball Park at 29th St.

The STC Jaguar Express Parking lot on 495

The STC Technology Center on South Ware RD and Military

Six sandbags for each household

Twelve sandbags per business

Bring proof of residency

South Padre Island

Sept.18- 4 PM

Sept.19- 8 AM to 4 PM

Public Works Workshop-corner of ​West Venus and Laguna Boulevard

5 bags per resident

10 bags per business

Bring your own shovel

Weslaco

Sept. 19& 20-8 AM to 5 PM

Weslaco City Hall-255 S. Kansas Ave.

San Juan

Sept. 19-9 AM to 3 PM

Mayfield Park-1419 S San Antonio Ave.

Recycling Center-323 W 1st

Mission

Sept. 18 & 19- 8 AM to 8 PM

Mission Events Center-200 N. Shary Road

Lions Park-1500 Kike De La Garza Loop

Edinburg

Sept. 18-9 AM to 6 PM

Sept. 19- 9 AM to 2 PM

Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 N. Doolittle Rd.

Municipal Park 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.