Sandbag Distributions Across the Rio Grande Valley

Hidalgo County

Precinct 1:

Sunrise Hill Park-Mile 11 N. and Mile 1 1/2 W., Mercedes, TX

Sept.18- 1 PM to 5 PM

Sept.19- 8 AM to 1 PM

  • 6 bags per vehicle
  • bring your own shovel

Precinct 4:

M Road Recovery Center- 1124 N. M Road, Edinburg,TX

Sept. 18- 10 AM to 6 PM

  • 6 bags per household
  • 10 bags per businesses
  • provide proof of residency

Cameron County

Sept. 19- 8 AM to 5 PM

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville, TX

Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville TX

Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, TX 

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX

  • 6 bags per household

Willacy County

Sept. 18- Distribution starts at 1 PM

Sebastian Location: Sebastian Fire Department. Six (6) per household For more information call Willacy County Sheriffs office 9566895576 

Lasara Location: Lasara Community Center. Six (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriffs office 9566895576 

Precinct No. 2 Location: Precinct No.2 Barn, East of Raymondville on 186. (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriffs office 9566895576 

Precinct No. 3 Location: Precinct No. 3 barn, South Business 77, Lyford, Texas (stock show grounds). Six (6) per household For more information call: Willacy County Sheriffs office 9566895576 

City of Lyford: At Lyford City Hall Number: Six(6) per household.

McAllen 

Sept. 18- 2 PM to 7:30 PM

Sept.19 & 20- 8 AM to 7:30 PM

The Youth Baseball Park at 29th St.
The STC Jaguar Express Parking lot on 495
The STC Technology Center on South Ware RD and Military

  • Six sandbags for each household
  • Twelve sandbags per business
  • Bring proof of residency

South Padre Island

Sept.18- 4 PM

Sept.19- 8 AM to 4 PM

Public Works Workshop-corner of ​West Venus and Laguna Boulevard

  • 5 bags per resident
  • 10 bags per business
  • Bring your own shovel

Weslaco

Sept. 19& 20-8 AM to 5 PM

Weslaco City Hall-255 S. Kansas Ave.

San Juan

Sept. 19-9 AM to 3 PM

Mayfield Park-1419 S San Antonio Ave.

Recycling Center-323 W 1st

Mission

Sept. 18 & 19- 8 AM to 8 PM

Mission Events Center-200 N. Shary Road

Lions Park-1500 Kike De La Garza Loop

Edinburg

Sept. 18-9 AM to 6 PM

Sept. 19- 9 AM to 2 PM

Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 N. Doolittle Rd.

Municipal Park 714 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

  •

