PSJA Students to Resume Voluntary Conditioning Next Week

PSJA ISD just announced student athletes will be allowed to resume voluntary conditioning training starting next week.

Students will have to submit a recent negative COVID-19 test as well as coaches and athletic trainers. This opportunity is available only for varsity athletes participating in football volleyball or cross country. Athletes will be required to wear a facemask except when actively exercising but must maintain proper distance. As of now, no contact between students is allowed. Groups will consist of a maximum of 10 people.

