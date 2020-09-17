Basketball Season To Tip Off November 25 For UTRGV Vaqueros And D-1 Teams

College basketball is gearing up for the official start of the season. After uncertainties on whether the season would be played this winter, the NCAA announced November 25th as the first day Division One teams will be allowed to compete again. Now, the return of college basketball during the pandemic does not come easy. Official preseason training begins on October 14th, allowing coaches 20 hours of work with the teams. There will be no scrimmages or exhibition games allowed.

Click on video to view full sports report.