Athletic Activities Set to Begin For Mission CISD Varsity Teams

Mission CISD announced sports is returning for varsity teams this fall. However students can expect changes such as limited fans in the stands.

Student athletes for varsity teams will be playing during the fall season this year after all. District officials announced the decision to allow the return of student athletes for varsity sports beginning September 28.

The first competitions could begin as soon as October 6th with a volleyball scrimmage and October 9th for football. Now students and parents can expect changes.

Audiences will be limited to two guests per athlete other groups such as bands and cheerleaders will not be attending the competitions. Masks will be required and distance standards will be enforced.