Protesters Call For Commissioner’s Resignation

Protesters gathered at Pharr City Hall to call for the resignation of Commissioner Ricardo Medina during a council meeting.

Medina landed himself in hot water for commenting on social media that the man wielding a chainsaw at “Black Lives Matter” protestors in McAllen was a hero.

The remark prompted a Change.org petition calling for answers.

Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez acknowledged the protesters saying it’s their right to speak up and welcomes open dialogue.

Click on video to view full story.