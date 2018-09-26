20-Year-Old With Disabilities Missing For Over A week

In Penitas, a 20-year-old woman with disabilities has been missing for over a week, her mother is asking the community for help to locate her daughter.

Rocio Mendez was last seen at home. Her mother is worried about her well-being because she’s in need of medication.

On September 19 at around midnight, Mendez’s mother woke up to check up on her daughter but she was nowhere to be found.

The worried mother says that after not finding her daughter, she called authorities. She tells us she is very concerned because her daughter has several disabilities and is in need of medical attention. She adds she has been putting up flyers at local businesses across the city.

According to Hidalgo County authorities, there are no signs of foul play. Officials say this case remains under investigation. If anyone has seen Mendez or knows of her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.