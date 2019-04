A 20-year-old is wanted by Harlingen police and they need your help to locate him.

Peter Lorenzo Gutierrez is wanted for aggravated sexual a ssault . According to a report, the suspect made sexual contact with a female victim without consent on January 5 and used a weapon to threaten her.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at (956) 425-8477. Your identity will be protected.