Authorities in Laredo arrest a man after he fled the scene of an accident he was involved in.

20-year-old Rene Ramirez Jr. is charged with reckless driving and striking an unattended vehicle. The accident was reported on the 2700 block of Laredo Street. According to the report, Ramirez collided into a parked vehicle and fled the scene. He was later arrested after being located at the 3100 block of Jarvis Avenue.