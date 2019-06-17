Brownsville, Texas– A 20-year-old is dead after leading police in a chase.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported around 1:30 am on the 1100 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mark Anthony Galvan. The incident began when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, following an assault call. After Galvan failed to stop, he led officials on a chase where he drove into a street with a dead end. As he tried to leave the neighborhood, he rammed into several police units.

Authorities say Galvan lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a palm tree near a water channel. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation. We will keep you informed as more details develop.