20-Year-Old Behind Bars, Accused Of Sexual Assault Of A Child

-
Corpus Christi London
0
VS
Monte Alto
0
October 4
-
La Joya Palmview
0
VS
Brownsville Pace
0
October 4
-
Weslaco East
0
VS
Edinburg High
0
October 4
-
Laredo Cigarroa
13
VS
Sharyland High
42
Final
-
Kingsville King
10
VS
Raymondville
45
Final
-
Agua Dulce
54
VS
Marine Military A
0
Final
-
Progreso
7
VS
Hidalgo
10
Final
-
Port Isabel
37
VS
Brownsville St. Joseph
0
Final
-
Odem
42
VS
Santa Rosa
14
Final
-
Monte Alto
0
VS
Taft
43
Final
-
La Villa
14
VS
Santa Maria
13
Final
-
Grulla
42
VS
Rio Hondo
55
Final
-
Lyford
8
VS
George West
46
Final
-
Roma
7
VS
Valley View
38
Final
-
Edcouch-Elsa
16
VS
Mercedes
23
Final
-
Brownsville Porter
37
VS
Mission Vet. Mem.
55
Final
-
Brownsville Pace
48
VS
PSJA Memorial
32
Final
-
La Feria
21
VS
Brownsville Rivera
14
Final
-
Los Fresnos
0
VS
Odessa Permian
56
Final
-
Edinburg Vela
56
VS
Edinburg North
7
Final
-
Donna North
6
VS
Weslaco East
56
Final
-
PSJA North
34
VS
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
29
Final
-
McAllen Rowe
36
VS
McAllen High
3
Final
-
La Joya High
25
VS
PSJA High
46
Final
-
Rio Grande City
21
VS
Brownsville Vet. Mem.
35
Final
-
PSJA Southwest
27
VS
La Joya Palmview
28
Final
-
Weslaco High
44
VS
Edinburg Economedes
0
Final
-
Mission High
38
VS
McAllen Memorial
42
Final
