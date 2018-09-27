20-Year-Old Behind Bars, Accused Of Sexual Assault Of A Child

A man accused of sexual assault of a child is in police custody.

20-year-old Enrique Machuca was arrested after having three arrest warrants for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. Machuca is expected to face charges within the next days. We will keep you informed as details develop.

