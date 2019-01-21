20-Year-Old Accused Of Theft Behind Bars

In Laredo, the selling of an electronic device through social media ends in an arrest.

After a woman sold her phone through a mobile app, she met the suspect at the 300 block of Farrel Road.

“When the victim and the suspect met she demonstrated the phone to him and while she was showing it, he snatched the phone from her and left the scene running.”

Police were able to arrest 20-year-old Juan Ramon Garcia, who is facing charges of theft.

Authorities are reminding the community that there is a safe place to exchange items purchased through social media. These are located at the Laredo Police Department, the Laredo Fire Department and the City Hall Annex on Bob Bullock Loop.